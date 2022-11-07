Tuesday, November 8th is general Election Day in the U.S. and many Americans will be heading to the polls to vote. But don’t let lack of transportation be an excuse for you not voting. National transport company Lyft is offering a very nice discount for riders going to the polls on Election Day.
Use the promo code VOTE22 while booking to get a discount of 50% off your ride, or up to a $10 discount, on ride shares, Lyft bike rentals, and Lyft scooter rides to your polling location to vote.
If you’re unfamiliar with the company, Lyft is a popular rideshare company where one can secure transportation to various locations worldwide. Download the Lyft app to your smartphone to learn more.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Don’t Miss A Moment Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- All of Salt-N-Pepa’s HERE at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony
- The Bijou Star Files: Amazon Isn’t Getting Kyrie Irving Treatment
- Voting – A Motivational Moment
- Rihanna Faces Backlash For Johnny Depp Cameo in SavageXFenty Show
- Yung Miami Gifts Diddy A New Chain For His 53rd Birthday
- Megan Thee Stallion Calls Out Drake For ‘Circo Loo’ Lyrics From ‘Her Loss’
- 2 Black D.C. Women Mixologist Compete On New Netflix Series “Drink Masters”
- Is Abortion Still A Major Issue During The Mid-Terms? Armstrong Williams Discuss
- Nike Suspends Ties With Kyrie Irving And Cancels Shoe Release
- Pieper Lewis, Iowa Teen Who Killed Her Rapist, Escapes Custody
Lyft Offers Discounted Rides to Vote was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com