Roberta Flack Reveals She Has ALS & No Longer Be Able To Sing

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

CLOSE

Youngsters think when they hear that melody ‘strumming my pain with his fingers’, that they are listening to an old school cut by ‘The Fugees’. If the youngsters were playing ‘Black Card Revoked’ during the holidays and asked about ‘Killing Me Softly’ their card would get yanked because the originator was the Grammy Award winning great, singer, Roberta Flack from whom all R&B inspirations flow.

Monday music fans received a jolt to their heart as Roberta Flack’s rep announced for the legendary singer that Roberta Flack will no longer be performing as she has been diagnosed with ALS known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Roberta Flack who has trouble even speaking was diagnosed with the disease back in August.

85 year old Roberta Flack won Grammy Awards for record of the year and best pop vocal performance in both 1973 and 1974 as she racked up No. 1 singles including “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” (1972), “Killing Me Softly With His Song” (’73) and “Feel Like Makin’ Love” (’74). Over the course of her career, she earned 14 Grammy nominations.

ALS/Lou Gehrig’s disease, nerve cells break down, which reduces functionality in the muscles they supply. The cause is unknown. The main symptom is muscle weakness. Medication and therapy can slow ALS and reduce discomfort, but there’s no cure.

We will be keeping Roberta Flack uplifted in our prayers.

See video below