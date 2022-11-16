Offset Opens Up For The 1st time Since Takeoff’s Death

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Cardi B and her husband Offset had been quite since the tragic death of Takeoff, Migos as well as family member and understandably so. Last Friday the skies of Atlanta dropped tears of what seemed like sorrow as fans wrapped around the building of the State Farm Arena and family, friends and colleagues gathered to pay their last respects to the rapper Takeoff. It was the first time Cardi B and Offset had been seen. Cardi B then took to her personal Instagram to pay homage to Takeoff, while Offset gave moving words during his memorial.

For the first time since Takeoff’s death, Offset, has taken to his personal social media to speak of the nightmare he has been living since November 1, 2022, in a personal letter written to his cousin, Takeoff.

Dear Take, doesn’t feel real posting you like this….This still doesn’t feel like reality. I’ve been searching for the right words to say, but there aren’t any that will suffice. Until we meet again, Rest In Power.

We will be continuing to keep Offset as well as all the family, friends and collogues uplifted in our prayers.

See Offset’s complete post below.