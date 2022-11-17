Minor To Be Charged With Making Racist Threats To HBCU’s

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

According to the FBI a juvenile is believed to be responsible for a majority of the threats, against HBCUs back in January and February when at least 57 colleges received bomb threats via phone calls, e-mails, instant messages and anonymous online posts.

FBI Director Christopher Wray told the House committee on Homeland Security Tuesday, noting that the accused minor won’t be charged federally because of limitations for juveniles.

According to a report the FBI says “This individual is under restrictions and monitoring of his online activities,”

On February 1, 2022, the first day of Black History Month, 18 schools were bombarded with menacing calls, leading them to close or sweep their campuses.

