Sinbad Learning To Walk Again After Suffering A Stroke 2 Years Ago

Look at God. It may have been 2 years ago but God does move as actor/comedian Sinbad is learning how to walk again after suffering a stroke in November of 2020.

According to Sinbad’s family he was hospitalized for 9 months and told his survival rate from that type of stroke was 30% and that his limbs were dead. That was what the doctor said however we all know ‘but God’ said something different as Sinbad is still fighting and talking his recovery literally step by step.

His family also said that they are asking for continued prayers and help as Sinbad’s therapy has “far exceeded” what the insurance covers. read more

We will continue to keep Sinbad uplifted in our prayers.