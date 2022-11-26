Prayers ‘Fame’ Star Irene Cara Has Passed Age 63

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Prayers are in order as sad news has been reported that the legendary, Bronx, New York native, Irene Carahas passed away at the age of 63 year old.

According to a report the Oscar and Grammy Award winning actress/singer, Irene Cara, best known for her role in ‘Fame’ the movie and her iconic Oscar for Best Original Song for “What a Feeling” passed away in her Florida home Friday, according to her rep. Details surrounding her death were not disclosed.

“It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara. Irene’s family has requested privacy as they process their grief. She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films.”

We will be keeping the family, friends and colleagues of Irene Cara uplifted in our prayers.