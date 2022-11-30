Brittney Griner Facing Homophobia, Racism & More In Russian Jail

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

The nightmare for Brittney Griner seems to be growing day. If it wasn’t bad enough that she was being held in jail in Russia away from family and friends while serving a nine year sentence.

According to The Nation’s Dave Zirin, prisoners in Mordovia, where Brittney Griner was taken to earlier this month is hell on earth, with no health care, beatings, tortures, homophobia, racism, and 16-Hour Work Days exist. Zirin claims he wouldn’t be surprised if Griner didn’t even have a bed that should fit her 6’8 frame.

Let’s keep Brittney Griner uplifted in our prayers.

