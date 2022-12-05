Kanye West Begs Kim K To Come Back Him & Christ

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Is it possible that Kanye West isn’t having a mental health crisis but possibly a melt down because he is losing/lost his wife and mother of his children Kim Kardashian??

Kanye West in recent months has went from ‘White Lives Matter’ to Hitler is cool. The speculation has been has all of his recent antics been a sick publicity stunt, because lets be honest Kanye West is the King of marketing? Or, is Kanye West having a mental break of epic proportions?

It seems that after this recent video nugget, Ye, may be just having a “I want my woman” back melt down.

In a recent video Kanye West appears to begging Kim Kardashian to come back to him/home, in what sounds like a twisted Sunday Service sermon.

“Come home Kim…Come home to Christ…Don’t let the Devil use you”

Last week Kanye West claimed that he caught Kim Kardashian and NBA superstar Chris Paul having an affair, an allegation that was news to a married Chris Paul and Kim Kardashian who seems to be unbothered by the attempt to slander says Kanye was just trying to take the heat off of himself after getting dragged further for his support of Hitler comments.

We know, we are all sick of Kanye and wish someone would help the brotha out. But until that time take listen to Kanye’s pleas for Kim K. to come back in the video below, then give us your thoughts.