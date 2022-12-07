Lizzo Brings Breonna Taylor’s Mom On Stage While Accepting PCA

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Awards shows are important to entertainers. It’s a time when they, the artist, is celebrated for their works. Awards shows are the entertainers time to shine.

Recently Lizzo used her time to shine to shed a spotlight on people who’s plight in retrospect is much greater then entertainment.

During The People’s Choice Awards, an award show that recognizes movies and TV series people actually watch, Lizzo turned her spotlight on 17 other amazing women activists, while accepting her award as the People’s Champion and one of those women included Breonna Taylor’s mother.

“on the fence whether I should accept, because if I’m the people’s champ, I don’t need a trophy for championing people.” “To be an icon is not about how long you’ve had your platform,” “Being an icon is what you do with that platform. And ever since the beginning of my career, I’ve used my platform to amplify marginalized voices.”

Grammy Award winning, Lizzo’s People’s Choice Award ‘The People’s Champion’ was presented to her by her own mother Shari Johnson-Jefferson.

Take a look at the video below.