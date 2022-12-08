Kenny Smith Turned Shaq Into A Christmas Tree Ornament

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

CLOSE

Remember when your parents told you not to run in the house? Well there was a reason for that as ex-NBA star now sports commentator Kenny Smith gave the reason why after turning Ex-NBA star now sports commentator Shaquille O’Neal into a Christmas Tree ornament live on set.

Before there was men there were boys and there is still a little boy in all men.

On the set of “NBA on TNT” on Tuesday night, Kenny Smith got a little ruff with Shaquille O’Neal while running to the sets big board. Kenny Smith turned linebacker got low into the turned running back Shaquille O’Neal and sent him sailing into the “NBA on TNT” Christmas tree, turning Shaq into a tree ornament, or maybe we should have said a tree skirt.

Can you say too da## funny!?

Take a look at the video below.