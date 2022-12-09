R. Kelly Dropped New Music ‘I Admit It’ While Locked Up!?

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Allegedly/mysteriously, R. Kelly is still working while serving a 30 year bid after being convicted of sex trafficking and racketeering in a federal trial in New York, before being sentenced in Chicago after being found on six counts in his federal child porn trial.

According to reports an album dropped titled ‘I Admit It’ on streaming services including Spotify and Apple Music on Friday. The 13-track collection includes leaks that were never officially released including “I Found Love,” “Good Old Days,” and “Freaky Sensation” and a three-part set called “I Admit It,” serves as a confessional with Kelly addressing the sexual assault allegations for which he was later found guilty.

“How they gon’ say I don’t respect these women when all I’ve done is represent? / Take my career and turn it upside down ’cause you’re mad I’ve got some girlfriends / Hell with this record deal / It ain’t worth this shot for real / Ain’t seen my kids in years / They’re tryna lock me up like Bill.”

‘I Admit It’ was released on Soundcloud previously.

According to TMZ, the project was released under the Legacy Recordings banner, a division of Sony Music. However, according to a label source that despite the Legacy label, the project is not an official release. In other words nobody know who dropped the project.

If it was Kell’s can you blame him? He got to pay those attorney’s and commissary some way…#IJS