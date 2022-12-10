Brittney Griner Had To Cut Off Her Dreadlocks Due To Freezing!?

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Breaking news on Thursday was that WNBA star Brittney Griner was released from a Russian prison in a prisoner swap for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, after being detained for 10 months for alleged drug smuggling. President Joe Biden gave a press conference first thing Thursday morning with the news that unfortunately did not include wrongfully detained Paul Whelan.

Everyone took to social media and blogs to welcome B.G. home, as her wife, Cherelle, affectionately calls her.

But it didn’t take long for the social media super sleuths to realize that Brittney Griner was returning home without her famous dreadlocks.

So inquiring minds wanted to know, what happened to Brittney Griner’s hair??

According to People Magazine:

One of Griner’s Russian lawyers, Maria Blagovolina, told ESPN that the Phoenix Mercury star decided to cut her hair because of the harsh conditions in the Mordovia penal colony where she was serving out her nine-year sentence.

“It’s very cold in there and every time she washed her hair she got cold and would get a chill,”

