Labor & Delivery Nurses Went Viral Then Were Fired

Whether people want to admit it or not, every time they scroll through Tik Tok watching those addicting videos, they are sitting there trying to think of a way that it could be them. You know the next viral sensation.

In Atlanta a group of labor & delivery nurses came up with an idea to make them that next viral sensation. Great, right? Not really because no sooner then they went viral, they were fired!!

In the video that went viral and has since been deleted by the original account but not before it was reposted by many others, a department of labor and delivery nurses at Emory University Hospital are all seen taking turns and sharing their least favorite patient requests. They dubbed their dislikes and complaints as things that give them the “ick,” a trend where people on TikTok share what makes them cringe.

Emory University Hospital Midtown then did their own now viral post on Facebook:

“We are aware of a TikTok video that included disrespectful and unprofessional comments about maternity patients at Emory University Hospital Midtown,” “We have investigated the actions with the former employees responsible for the video.” “This video does not represent our commitment to patient- and family-centered care and falls short of the values and standards we expect every member of our team to hold and demonstrate.”

Take a look at the video below