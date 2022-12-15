Robert Griffin III Apologizes For Saying “Jigaboo” On-Air !?

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Have you ever been talking and instead of saying one thing that you were thinking, something else comes sliding out of your mouth? Well Robert Griffin Griffin III was thinking one thing and said another now he is apologizing for his major blunder.

Former Heisman Trophy winner, free agent quarterback, Robert Griffin III, during ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown pregame show coverage between the New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals while discussing Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’ performance against the New York Giants, said:

” People said that Jalen Hurts couldn’t get it done. He could not break from the pocket. He’s not the quarterback of the future,” “I think he proved all those jigaboos wrong.”

FUMBLE ON THE PLAY!!!

Now Robert Griffin III is apologizing for the racially derogatory comment saying that what he had meant to say was “…. ‘those Bug-A-Boos’ in reference to haters and doubters.”

Take a look at the verbal fumble and apology below