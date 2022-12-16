The Bijou Star Files: DJ tWitch Left Suicide Note & Rumors

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

STEPHEN ‘TWITCH’ BOSS NO FINANCIAL ISSUES BEFORE SUICIDE… Despite Online Theory

There’s an online theory circulating that claims Stephen “tWitch” Boss and his family were in bad shape financially at the time of his suicide … something we’re told simply isn’t true. Read More

STEPHEN ‘TWITCH’ BOSS LEFT SUICIDE NOTE Alluding to Past Challenges

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss left at least one clue as to what his struggles were leading up to his suicide — it came in a note alluding to challenges he’s faced in the past … Read More

ELON MUSK SUSPENDING TWITTER ACCOUNTS FOR REPORTERS WHO COVER HIM

Elon Musk is hitting journalists who make a living reporting on the billionaire where he can … silencing their Twitter accounts. Read More

TORY LANEZ TRIAL MEGAN’S EX-BFF KELSEY SWEARS …Tory Didn’t Buy Me!!!

Tory’s attorney asked Kelsey about the fact police say she had gunshot residue on her hands, and she said she wasn’t sure where it came from, “I just know I had it.” Read More

DAVE CHAPPELLE ATTACKER COPS PLEA, GETS HARD TIME …270-Day Jail Sentence

The man charged with attacking Dave Chappelle onstage at the Hollywood Bowl just got sentenced to 9 months behind bars after taking a plea deal with prosecutors. Read More

SLINGSHOT RIDE HORROR CORD SNAPS, RIDERS CRASH INTO BEAM… Scary Video Shows

A popular thrill ride went terrifyingly wrong in the UK when a massive cord snapped, hurling passengers directly into a support beam, and horrifying video shows the whole thing unfold. Read More

Newly Freed Gunna To Give Away $100,000 Amongst A Thousand Families In Atlanta For Fifth Annual ‘Great Giveaway’

Fresh off of his release from Georgia’s Fulton County jail, Gunna is planning to give back to the community before he even drops his next track. Read More

Romeo Miller Seems To Shade Father Master P For ‘Avoiding’ Childrens’ Struggle With ‘Suicide And Depression’

Romeo Miller has left the internet with questions after the 33-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday with a brief message. Read More

Moguls In The Making: Ally Awards Over $188,000 To Budding HBCU Entrepreneurs

Several talented Historically Black Colleges and Universities students with entrepreneurial dreams are one step closer to achieving their goals thanks to winning the Moguls in the Making competition. Read More

Nick Cannon Shares Why He & Alyssa Scott Declined Chemotherapy For Late Son Zen: ‘Couldn’t Imagine That On A Newborn’

Nick Cannon is sharing more details about his late son Zen’s cancer diagnosis and unfortunate passing. Read More

DJ Akademiks Says He Was ‘Wrong’ After Calling Yung Miami Diddy’s ‘Side Chick’: ‘She A Queen, I Love Her’

DJ Akademiks is retracting his words after a viral back-and-forth with rapper Yung Miami. The 31-year-old media host is now saying that he was wrong for referring to the City Girl rapper as Diddy’s“side chick,” during a recent live stream. Read More

Elon Musk Sells Off Over $3.5 Billion of Tesla Stock

On Wednesday, Elon Musk disclosed that he sold $3.58 billion worth of Tesla stock this week, Read More

Young Thug’s Sister Speaks Out Following Gunna’s Jail Release: ‘Can Y’all Please Stop Saying That People Ratted?’

Some on social media haven’t taken kindly to Gunna’s recent plea deal. Read More

Snoop Dogg Explains Why Nipsey Hussle Declined to Play Him in ‘Straight Outta Compton’

Snoop Dogg has opened up about what he learned from Nipsey Hussle and reflected on the time he turned down a role in the N.W.A. biopic. Read More

Former Texas Cop Found Guilty of Manslaughter in 2019 Death of Atatiana Jefferson

A former Forth Worth, Texas, police officer was found guilty of manslaughter on Thursday for the shooting of Atatiana Jefferson. Read More

GloRilla Addresses Criticism Over Personal Assistant Job Salary [Photo + Video]

GloRilla has been in the center of some controversial hot takes lately, most recently going into details about her sex life on Angela Yee’s ‘Lip Service Podcast.’ Now she’s addressing something else. Read More

Al Roker Reportedly Not Out Of The Woods Yet Following Ongoing Health Issues, Doctors Fear

Weather anchor Al Roker has been in and out of the hospital, and medical professionals are allegedly afraid of what the future will hold. Read More

Martin Lawrence Doesn’t Think Chris Rock Deserved To Be Slapped By Will Smith At The Oscars: We Gotta Be More Conscious Of How We Treat Each Other

Actor/comedian Martin Lawrence was initially devastated to see his brothers in Hollywood, Will Smith and Chris Rock, at odds. Read More

Jay-Z Refuses To Sign A Fan’s Bootleg Record: That One Ain’t Even Real

If you want an autograph from Jay-Z make sure you’re not asking him to sign anything fake! Read More

Senate passes defense bill rescinding COVID vaccine mandate

The bill now goes to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. Read More

State of Ohio: 440 area code to run out of phone numbers in 2024

A new area code will overlay the affected area. All current 440 area code subscribers will continue to maintain their current number and area code. Read More

TRISTAN THOMPSON SETTLES PATERNITY CASE WITH MARALEE NICHOLS …Dishing Out $9,500 a Month

Tristan Thompson has hammered out a paternity settlement for his second-youngest child — where he’ll shell out monthly … Read More

