Diddy Gifts His Twins, Twin Range Rovers For Their Sweet 16

Diddy may keep women drama but when it comes to his main ladies, his twin daughters Jessie and D’Lila it’s nothing but love. So what do you give to twin daughters, that will surprise them to tears that probably have everything for their Sweet 16 birthday? A banging party and twin Range Rovers.

Diddy has been holding down mommy/daddy duties since the untimely passing of Jessie and D’Lila’s mom, Kim Porter, November 2018 when they were at the tender age 11.

This past weekend Diddy gave a celebration to celebrate their 16th birthday that’s on December 21, with a futuristic theme that included two outfit changes by the twins, live celebrity performances, two separate, three-tier silver cakes and the icing on the cake was Diddy presenting them with matching Range Rovers.

Diddy wrote on Instagram on December 19th, alongside photos of his twins in their birthday looks from their party.

“Happy 16th birthday to my beautiful daughters Jessie and D’lila!!! I’m so proud of the intelligent and ambitious young ladies you’re becoming,” “I know your mother is proud and smiling down on you. I LOVE YOU! I LOVE YOU!! I LOVE YOU!! May God continue to bless and protect you both!!”

