Ohio child abduction suspect spotted in Vandalia and Huber Heights

According to NBC4i, The Vandalia Police Chief has confirmed that a woman caught on surveillance footage is the suspect in the ongoing Amber Alert investigation involving a missing child.

The photos can be seen below.

Vandalia Police Chief confirmed the woman in the photos is 24-year-old Nalah Jackson, the suspect from Columbus who stole a vehicle with twin boys inside.

An employee at the Park-N-Go said if he had known who she was and the alert was sent out sooner, he would’ve been able to alert authorities.

“Something about her that didn’t seem right and kind of weird,” said Mark.

For the full NBC4 story click here

