Source: General / Radio One

Police are investigating after a student was shot at Valley Forge High School in Parma Heights on Monday.

According to officials, the incident happened inside the school building during the morning hours, prompting a large police and emergency response to the campus. Officers quickly secured the scene as first responders assisted the injured student.

Authorities said there is no ongoing threat to students or staff. Early information indicates the shooting may have been self-inflicted, though investigators have not confirmed full details about what led up to the incident.

The student was transported to a nearby hospital. Their condition has not been publicly released at this time.

The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution, and parents were notified as the situation unfolded. It’s unclear when normal operations will fully resume.

Valley Forge High School is part of the Parma City School District and serves students from Parma Heights and surrounding communities.

This remains a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

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Parma: Student Shot At Valley Forge High School was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com