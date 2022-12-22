Cynthia Bailey Is Announcing Her Return to RHOA

CLOSE

It always seemed strange to me that The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Bravo’s peach holders didn’t have husbands for the most part. So it really shouldn’t sound strange that Cynthia Bailey became ‘CHILL’ when she met the married Mike Hill during the pandemic, left the show and now with a divorce in Cynthia Bailey’s future she is returning to the RHOA.

Cynthia Bailey left the hit RHOA reality series after 11 seasons and now that we are on the dawning of season 15, Cynthia Bailey made the announcement about her return:

“I can say that I am going to play with the girls a little bit this season, maybe some future seasons,” … “But only as a friend”…“Now that I’m spending more time back in Atlanta at Lake Bailey, I’m like, ‘I may as well go and play with the girls,’”…“I do miss hanging out with the ladies a little bit. I have some great friendships with some of the girls and I just want to still be able to do pursue my acting,”

