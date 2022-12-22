The Bijou Star Files: Woman Chucks Computer At Airline Agent

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, December 22, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

WOMAN CHUCKS COMPUTER AT AIRLINE AGENT

People are really on edge at airports during the holiday travel season … a woman in Miami ripped out a computer monitor and chucked it at a gate agent … and it’s all on video. Read More

Franco Harris, Legendary Pittsburgh Steelers Running Back, Dead At 72

Franco Harris, the Hall of Fame running back whose heads-up thinking authored the “Immaculate Reception,” considered the most iconic play in NFL history, has died.Read More

Holy Crap, More People Are Watching ‘Wednesday’ Than You Could Have Imagined

By now, it should come as no surprise that Netflix‘s Wednesday generated a massive audience in its opening week.Read More

Brittney Griner Asks Fans, Advocates to Write Letters to Paul Whelan: ‘It’s Our Turn to Support’

Brittney Griner is asking her fans to help out this holiday season. Read More

Pelé’s Cancer Has Advanced, Say Doctors, and He Will Spend Christmas in Hospital

Pelé’s cancer has advanced and the winner of three World Cups with Brazil requires care related to renal and cardiac dysfunction, according to a medical report released on Wednesday.Read More

Allison Holker’s ‘Heart Aches’ 1 Week After Death of ‘One and Only’ Husband Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss

Allison Holker broke her social media silence, sharing how much pain she’s in one week after her husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, died by suicide. Read More

Ice Cube’s Son Responds to ‘Nepo Baby’ Article: ‘I Got My Ass Up and Made it Work’

Ice Cube’s son wants you to know he might be a ‘nepo baby,’ but his career didn’t come easy. Read More

LaNisha Cole Reflects on ‘Leaving Toxic Relationships’ After Shading Nick Cannon

LaNisha Cole has a message about “leaving toxic relationships” after seemingly shading Nick Cannon. Read More

Tory Lanez Won’t Testify in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial

Tory Lanez won’t be telling his side of what allegedly happened to Megan Thee Stallion after-all. Read More

KYRIE IRVING IN TALKS WITH NEW SHOE COMPANY AFTER NIKE SPLIT… Says Musiq Soulchild

Kyrie Irving could be close to finding a new sneaker partner … so says Musiq Soulchild, who tells TMZ Sports he’s heard the Nets superstar is talking to a new shoe company about a potential deal in the aftermath of his split with Nike. Read More

SHANNON SHARPE CLOWNS DEION OVER AMPUTATED TOES… ‘No Flip-Flops For You, Huh!?!’

Apparently nothing is off limits when it comes to Shannon Sharpe‘s trash talking — not even Deion Sanders‘ horrifying foot ailments — ’cause the Broncos legend roasted the hell out of Prime’s amputated toes this week. Read More

TODD CHRISLEYRIBS ON MENU FOR LAST DAYS OF FREEDOM

Todd Chrisley is soaking up every last bit of life on the outside before he goes away for a long time — breaking bread with an unofficial family member ahead of guaranteed slop. Read More

