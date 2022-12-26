The Bijou Star Files: Prayers for Buffalo New York

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, December 26, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Winter storm death toll rises to 25 in the Buffalo, New York, area as residents remain trapped under feet of snow

At least 25 people have died in Erie County, New York, as a result of a massive winter storm which blasted much of the US in recent days, county officials said Monday… Read More

TORY LANEZ CHRISTMAS DINNER FROM JAIL …Turkey, Muffins and More!!!

Tory Lanez is now behind bars awaiting sentencing after being convicted for shooting Megan Thee Stallion — and on Christmas Day … here’s what’s waiting for him in the cafeteria. Read More

VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS MIGRANTS BUSED TO D.C. HOME XMAS EVE… Sent From Texas, Again

Three busloads of undocumented immigrants were shipped to Vice President Kamala Harris’ home in D.C. — on Christmas Eve, no less … courtesy, it seems, of Gov. Greg Abbott. Read More

CINCINNATI BENGALS Xmas Eve Scare …TEAM PLANE MAKES EMERGENCY LANDING, LOSES ENGINE

The Cincinnati Bengals learned a lesson about flying on XMAS eve … it’s all about the landing. Read More

NICK CANNON I TRAVEL ALL OVER TO SEE KIDS FOR XMAS …’Same Vibe As Santa Claus’

Nick Cannon says he has a lot in common with jolly old St. Nicholas … because they both have to travel all over the place to see kids for Christmas. Read More

TRASHY JUSTICE 82-YEAR OLD ARRESTED FOR FAILING TO PAY $77 TRASH BILL New Body Cam Video

This is so incredibly sad … cops arresting and handcuffing an old lady who didn’t pay her trash bill. Read More

TAMAR BRAXTON RUSHED TO HOSPITAL BY AMBULANCE

Tamar Braxton went from the mall to the ER in less than a day … rushed by ambulance to the hospital after waving the white flag to the flu. Read More

