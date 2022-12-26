“Dear Mama” Trailer Drops, Series About Tupac and Afeni Shakur

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

The greatness of Tupac Shakur was cut short when he was murdered at the age of 25 in Las Vegas in 1996. That year Tupac became a legend and his legacy was left to carry on by his ‘Dear Mama’ Afeni Shakur until the time of her death at the age of 69 in 2016.

As prolific a rapper Tupac Shakur was his story did not begin with the ‘Digital Underground’, it started in the womb of The Black Panther, Afeni Shakur, who later turned activist and philanthropist.

You never know a full story by just reading one chapter, you have to read the whole book and that is what ‘FX’ is setting out to do in new series titled “Dear Mama”, the upcoming docuseries detailing the relationship the late iconic rapper Tupac had with his mother, Afeni Shakur.

So for Christmas ‘FX’ gave fans the gift of dropping the trailer for “Dear Mama” that is expected to premiere in the Spring of 2023 on FX and stream exclusively on Hulu.

“Dear Mama” the five-part docuseries is directed by Award-winning filmmaker Allen Hughes.

Take a look at the official trailer for “Dear Mama” below.