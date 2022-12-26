Toni Braxton Shares How Her Christmas Wouldn’t Be The Same

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Tear Jerker ALERT!!

Grammy Award winning singer and superstar, living legend, Toni Braxton, before going solo, was originally from birth one of the five part harmony of The Braxton sisters, Towanda, Trina, Tamar and Traci.

Fans grew to know about the Braxton sisters via Reality Television, but what some don’t understand is Reality TV is for entertainment and family is real, so no matter what you see on television at the end of the day blood is thicker then the waters of editing.

Tragically during the pandemic while people were battling COVID-19, Traci Braxton was privately battling cancer before succumbing to it in March of 2022.

Christmas 2022 marks the first Christmas that the Braxton’s are missing their five part harmony and Toni Braxton who is typically low key on social media posted a video to pay tribute to her sister Traci while sharing the beauty of their angelic voices and what she will be missing.

Christmas won’t be the same for us this year but wishing you and your family a beautiful holiday season filled with love, laughter, and cheer. 🎄🎁

We will continue to keep the Braxton family uplifted in our prayers

Grab your tissue and take a listen to The Braxton sisters sing ‘Mary Did You Know’ live posted by Toni Braxton below.