The Bijou Star Files: Southwest Drama & CEO Speaks

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, December 29, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Southwest CEO Apologizes for Mass Flight Cancellation Mayhem: “I’m Truly Sorry” [Video]

As of yesterday (Dec. 27), approximately 5,400 flights had been canceled by Southwest Airlines within 48 hours. Read More

Video shows Nashville airport police officer threaten to arrest Southwest

A viral video posted to social media appears to show a Nashville airport police officer threatening to arrest stranded Southwest Airlines passengers for trespassing if they did not leave the secured section of the airport. Read More

GERVONTA DAVIS DOM. VIOLENCE CLAIMS ARE ‘BS’… ‘I Am Not A Monster’

Gervonta Davis is breaking his silence on his domestic violence arrest … calling the allegations “bulls***” — while insisting, “I am not a monster.” Read More

TRISTAN THOMPSON I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY … TRUE!!!

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian have their differences, but something clearly binds them … their daughter, True. Read More

Tristan Thompson Comes Under Fire After Posting Dancing Video With Daughter True: ‘You Have Other Children Not Just Her’

Tristan Thompson has come under backlash from some social media users after he shared a video dancing with his daughter True. Read More

Kimbella Announces Split From Juelz Santana With A Bare Cheeks Post: ‘Next Chapter SINGLE’

Kimbella Vanderhee is seemingly back on the ‘single’ market and showing off all the curves she brings. The Love & Hip Hop regular appeared to announce her split from her husband, Juelz Santana, in an Instagram post on Wednesday. Read More

Martha Menefield, 82, Raises Nearly $32,000 After Being Handcuffed For Unpaid $77 Water Bill

Martha Menefield, 82, opened her door to two Alabama cops on November 27. The Valley Police Department officers were there to arrest her over an unpaid $77.80 water bill–warrant in hand. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com