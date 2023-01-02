Nick Cannon New Year, New Babies To Come?

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

CLOSE

Time Square was anchor dry, meaning no alcohol consumption, this year but not without lit questions from hosts Andy Cohen and CNN’s legendary Anderson Cooper.

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper linked up with now father of 12, ‘Wild N’ Out’ creator, Nick Cannon, via satellite where Nick was DJ’ing in the Bahamas. Andy Cohen cheerfully asked the question that everyone has on their mind are there anymore children in Nick Cannon’s future, what exactly is the plan, since Nick Cannon is single handedly repopulating the world.

Nick Cannons response:

“Clearly, I don’t have a plan, Honestly man, it’s just so much joy and elation that I have, the family that I have, and I embrace it. I love it, and I don’t have a plan. That should have been clear from the jump.”

Then Andy asked Nick was a vasectomy an option, and Nick Cannon responded:

“Is that what you want me to get? It’s my body, my choice.”

42 year old Nick Cannon and model Alyssa Scott welcomed baby number 12th, a girl, Halo Marie Cannon born December 14, 2022, just a year after the death of the pair’s son Zen, who died at 5 months old as a result of brain cancer.

Take a look at the video below