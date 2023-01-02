According to NBC4i, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins after a completion. He got to his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand, and then fell backward about three seconds later and lay motionless.
Hamlin was surrounded by stunned players from both teams, and when he was taken off the field 16 minutes later, the Bills gathered in prayer.
While medical personnel were gathered around Hamlin, his uniform was cut off and he appeared to be getting CPR.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- Don’t Miss A Moment Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Bengals/Bills Game Suspended After Bills’ Hamlin Collapses on Field
- The Bijou Star Files: Celebrities Truths & Lies Come To Light
- ‘Let’s Talk About’ Queen Naija And BMF’s Lil Meech
- Nick Cannon New Year, New Babies To Come?
- Fred White, Drummer For Earth, Wind & Fire, Dead At 67
- Founding Member Of The Pointer Sisters, Anita, Has Passed, Age 74
- Gangsta Boo, Memphis Rap Legend, Reportedly Passes Away
- Report: Summer Walker Announced She Gave Birth to Twins!
- Barbara Walters, Legendary Newswoman, Dies At 93
- BREAKING: Jail Phone Call Between Tory Lanez And Kelsey Harris Leaks
Bengals/Bills Game Suspended After Bills’ Hamlin Collapses on Field was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com