Eddie Murphy’s Gives Blueprint To His Success At Golden Globes

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

CLOSE

Comedian/Actor/Producer Eddie Murphy has made his way from the comedy clubs, to Saturday Night Live, to silver screen ‘RAW’ stand up to major motion pictures. Eddi Murphy has just as many accolades as he does children, and his latest was accepting Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes for his “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment”. 61 year old Eddie Murphy has been in show business for 46 years and movie business for 41. So, what is the key to Eddie Murphy’s success?

Eddie Murphy heard fans burning question by mental telepathy so he gave them the blue print to his success in three steps while accepting his illustrious Golden Globe.

“I want to let you know there’s a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity and peace of mind. It’s very simple,” “There’s three things: pay your taxes, mind your business and keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out your f***ing mouth!”

Eddie Murphy has still got it!!

Take a look at Eddie Murphy’s Golden Globe acceptance speech below.