Singer Donell Jones Falls Asleep At Wheel And Crashes His Car

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

CLOSE

It seems like the beginning of 2023 has been littered with news of the passing of our entertainers. Fortunately for R&B singer, Donell Jones, that the news he shared was news of a RIP.

Ooh, say what? Say what? Say what?

49 year old, Chicago native, crooner Donell Jones took to his social media to make sure ‘U Know What’s Up’ after driving his silver Mercedes-Benz S-Class, falling asleep at the wheel, then crashing into a ditch.

I fell asleep while driving yesterday and ended up in a ditch.. I walk away with no injuries but I learned a valuable lesson, That if you’re tired just park the car cause this could’ve been bad…. I know that I am truly protected but I needed this experience…. Thank you God for wrapping your arms around me as you have always done… My love and loyalty is to you..

After looking at the photo Donell Jones posted with the post, you can’t say nothing but “thank God” that he walked away alive, without any injuries.

Donell Jones has scored Billboard Hot 100 hits including “In the Hood,” “Knocks Me Off My Feet” (originally by Stevie Wonder), “U Know What’s Up,” “Where I Wanna Be” with Lisa Lopes of TLC, “It’s So Hard” with Big Pun, “You Know That I Love You” and “Put Me Down” with Styles P, plus written songs for Usher and 90’s R&B group 702.

See Donell Jones photo post below.