The Bijou Star Files: Mariah Telling Nick ‘No Mo Custody For You’

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 11, 2023:

Mariah Carey Allegedly Plans To File For Primary Custody Of Twins Shared With Nick Cannon

Mariah Carey has allegedly reached her wit’s end with ex-husband Nick Cannon’s growing tribe of children and his depleted free time. Read More

KIM, KHLOE & KRIS WILL BE BY TRISTAN THOMPSON’S SIDE For Mother’s Funeral

Kim Kardashian, Khloe and Kris Jenner want one thing to be very clear to Tristan Thompson — they’re gonna support him in one of the hardest times of his life, as they all plan to be with him when his mom is laid to rest. Read More

GOLDEN GLOBES AWARD SHOW PREP UNDERWAY While Skies Open Up In L.A.

The Golden Globes are back after some big changes … and Mother Nature is raining on the award show’s parade. Read More

MEG THEE STALLION NEW PHOTOS SHOW BLOODY FOOT …Gun In SUV After Tory Shooting

New photos show the horror from the night Tory Lanez shot Meg Thee Stallion in the foot after an argument in Hollywood … including the damage done to Meg’s foot and the weapon used to commit the crime. Read More

GOLDEN GLOBES JERROD CARMICHAEL-I’M HOSTING BECAUSE I’M BLACK …Jokes About HFPA Scandal

Jerrod Carmichael says he’s hosting the Golden Globes because he just so happens to be a Black comedian … making fun of the diversity scandal that tarnished the awards show. Read More

Meek Mill And Kevin Hart To Donate $7 Million For Scholarships And Supplies At 60 Philly Private Schools

Meek Mill and Kevin Hart were both students in the Philadelphia public school system. Now, they want to give parents a choice of school their children can attend. Read More

Phaedra Parks & Eva Marcille Set To Star On Another Season Of ‘RHUGT’

Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille, the beloved former peach holders who starred on the second season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, are returning for another go-around! Read More

Fisher-Price’s ‘Rock ‘N Play’ Sleepers Linked To 100 Infant Deaths… Including Dozens After Product Recall Alone

Fisher-Price‘s ‘Rock ‘n Play’ sleepers have been reportedly linked to the deaths of 100 infants, including 30 of whom died after it was first recalled over three years ago. Read More

Black Pro-Trump Entertainer Diamond Of ‘Diamond And Silk’ Dead At 51: ‘Really Bad News For Republicans’ Former President Says

Diamond of the pro-Trump entertainers Diamond and Silk had died at the age of 51, the former president and the duo’s Twitter account confirmed Monday night, according to reports. Read More

Yikes! TikTok’s Chef Way Apologizes For Past Vicious Tweets Trolling Black Women & Sparks Backlash

Houston-based chef Waymond Wesley, who goes by the handle Chef Way on TikTok, is being held accountable by social media users over his past tweets insulting Black women. Read More

(Photo) Alyssa Scott Shares Process Of Packing Zen Cannon’s Belongings And Welcoming Daughter Halo

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott lost their first child together, Zen Cannon, in December 2021. Cannon announced the passing of his seventh child on his self-titled talk show, revealing that the five-month-old died of brain cancer. Read More

Social Media Reacts To Janet Jackson’s Birthday Post To Omari Hardwick

Social media reacts to Janet Jackson’s birthday shout-out to actor Omari Hardwick. Read More

Southwest Airlines Selling Tickets Starting As Low As $49 To Make Up For Recent Holiday Fiasco

Southwest Airlines has laid it on thick to make amends with customers following the company’s holiday travel chaos that left many stranded. Read More

6-Year-Old Who Shot Virginia Teacher Took Gun From His Mother

New details about the alleged 6-year-old student who shot an elementary school teacher in Newport News, Virginia, have been released. Read More

T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach’s Estranged Spouses Texting & ‘Getting Close’ Following ‘GMA3’ Co-Anchors Affair, Sources Say

Support can come from the most unexpected places. Read More

Kevin Hart Says Fame Is ‘The Biggest Drug’: If You Can’t Handle This Thing, The Consequences Attached Are Severe [VIDEO]

Kevin Hart recently opened up on the downfalls of being famous. Read More

Gwen Stefani Says ‘I’m Japanese’ While Defending Her Controversial Harajuku Era

Genetics seems to be a nonfactor in one’s race as far as Gwen Stefani is concerned. Read More

Woman Reveals Her Father Reportedly Committed Suicide Because She Married A Black Man

A woman revealed on TikTok that her father allegedly committed suicide after she married a Black man. She claims her family blames her for his tragic death. Read More

Man Faces Backlash For Not Sharing His Christmas Bonus With Wife

A man is facing issues with his wife after she reportedly asked him to give her half of his annual Christmas bonus. Read More

