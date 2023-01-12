50 Cent Apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

The most noble thing a person can do when they do something wrong is to own what they did, then apologize and that’s exactly what the king of the social media strap, 50 Cent, did.

Besides being famous for his rap game and ‘Power’ television universe, Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson has been also known to troll social media ruthlessly, with no holds barred and no one gets a pass.

During the Megan Thee Stallion, Tory Lanez incident placed them on the blogs number one post list, 50 Cent, came for Megan Thee Stallion after hearing an interview she was in. According to 50 Cent Megan Thee Stallion said that she wasn’t sleeping with Tory Lanez in which 50 Cent felt she lied therefore the shooting incident was a lie. But then the audio of Tory Lanez phone call from jail leaked and 50 Cent realized that his assumption of Megan Thee Stallion was wrong and for that he owed her an apology so he publicly gave it, during an interview with Big Boy.

Take a listen to 50 Cent’s apology to Megan Thee Stallion below.