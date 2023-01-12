Odell Beckham Jr. Gave The Friendly Skies Some Turbulence

Airlines have been under fire lately because of delay’s and cancellations over the holiday’s then just this week the computer glitch that ground all flights.
To switch things up in airline news an airline was fired up about the turbulence that was brought to their friendly skies by NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
Video captured by authorities in November is just now surfacing of a negative reaction allegedly between OBJ and American Airlines at Miami International Airport.
Allegedly Odell Beckham refused to fasten his seat belt, when they told him he needed to put in on, when OBJ was being ejected from the plane is when the OBJ turbulence turned up.
“You’re everything wrong with the world,” “Looking at me to get off a plane, for you. I would never. Ever in my life get off the plane for you. Specifically you. Maybe everybody else, I would get off the plane.” “You gon’ wait 40 minutes and I’m going to be on a private plane home. Yeah, with your fat ass. Get your ass off the plane for a second.” “Enjoy the cheese board on the way home with your ugly ass.”
Odell Beckham Jr. say’s he has since learned his lesson, “Put my seatbelt on before you fall asleep.”
Take a look at the video below.