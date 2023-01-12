Odell Beckham Jr. Gave The Friendly Skies Some Turbulence

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Airlines have been under fire lately because of delay’s and cancellations over the holiday’s then just this week the computer glitch that ground all flights.

To switch things up in airline news an airline was fired up about the turbulence that was brought to their friendly skies by NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Video captured by authorities in November is just now surfacing of a negative reaction allegedly between OBJ and American Airlines at Miami International Airport.

Allegedly Odell Beckham refused to fasten his seat belt, when they told him he needed to put in on, when OBJ was being ejected from the plane is when the OBJ turbulence turned up.