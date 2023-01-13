Prayers: Singer Will Downing Shared The Passing of His Daughter

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

CLOSE

Prayers are most definitely in order as Grammy nominated singer Will Downing has shared every parents worst nightmare, the passing of his daughter, Aron Siobhan Downing , at the age of 18 years young.

The 59 year old crooner, Will Downing, took to his own personal social media pages to share the heartbreaking news.

For years I’ve heard the phrase “A parent should never have to bury a child” and on many occasions I’ve had to say that to others. Now me and Ronni find ourselves in need of prayers, well wishes, positive affirmations and vibes. It is with saddened hearts that we inform you our Daughter Aron Siobhan pronounced (Sha-Vonne)is with the Angels. 1/11/23 REST IN PEACE!!

Aron Siobhan Downing is the daughter Revonda Mills, Will Downing’s first wife, with whom he shares a son, Will Downing Jr.. Will Downing also has a daughter with his now wife Audrey Wheeler.

The cause of Aron Siobhan Downing’s death has not been made public a this time.

Brooklyn, NY, native Will Downing is one of the most versatile and loved voices of our time. Known as The Prince of Sophisticated Soul, his repertoire consists of signature interpretations of R&B classics like “I Go Crazy”, “Wishing On A Star” and “I Try”, with original hits “A Million Ways”, “Sorry I” and the show-stopping duet with Rachelle Ferrell, “Nothing Has Ever Felt Like This”.

We will be keep Will Downing along with his family uplifted in our prayers.

See the touching tribute video Will Downing shared below.