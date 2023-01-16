One Of Janelle Monáe’s Pronouns Is ‘Free-Ass Motherf*cker,’

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

As we grow in freedoms as a society, pronouns of yesteryears are not definitive of the freedoms of some.

We are sure you have received an email that was signed by a person that said ‘she/her/him/he’ etc and wondered what that meant and some companies have given HR trainings on the pronoun subject as people are choosing to express their true selves.

This past weekend at the Critics Choice Awards, Janelle Monáe was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her work the Netflix movie ‘Glass Onion’ . Although she lost out to Angela Bassett for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Janelle Monáe was given the SeeHer Award, which “honors a woman who advocates for gender equality, portrays characters with authenticity, defies stereotypes and pushes boundaries,”

During her acceptance speech Janelle Monáe who was already turning heads with her see through dress, let the world know what her pronouns were.

“she/her, they/them, and free-ass motherf*cker,”

All righty then!! If you don’t know, now you know. Critique that.

Take a listen to Janelle Monáe’s Critics Choice ‘SeeHer Award’ acceptance speech below.