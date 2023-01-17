Smokey Robinson Spilled Some Dating Tea on Diana Ross

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

CLOSE

Motown Grammy Award winning legend Smokey Robinson released a hot track titled ‘Being With You’ back in 1981. In 2023 Smokey Robinson in an interview had somethings to say about being with Diana Ross.

I don’t care what they think about me. And I don’t care what they say, I don’t care what they think. If you’re leaving, I’m gonna beg you to stay ♫

That last line, according to Smokey Robinson was not the case with him and ‘Dirty Diana’, Diana Ross.

According to Smokey Robinson, he and Diane AKA Diane Ross came up together in Detroit and he didn’t know she sang. Smokey say’s that Diane hit him up one day wanting him to put her and her girls on at Motown, a move that would bring the music industry the legendary Supremes. When Smokey was asked about the length of dating Diana Ross, his response was “it lasted longer than it should have”, especially since he was married while he was dating Diana Ross.

This was of course before ‘Diana Ross and The Supremes’ and Ms. Ross ‘Love Child’ by Berry Gordy during ‘Lady Sings The Blues’.

Talk about a ‘Endless Love’ #IJS

Take a listen to the video below.