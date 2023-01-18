The Bijou Star Files: She Dumped Him, He Dump Trucked Her Crib

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 18, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

South LA Man Going Through Divorce Drives Dump Truck into His Estranged Wife’s Home [Video]

Saturday, a contentious divorced man was captured on video crashing a dump truck into his estranged wife’s home in South Los Angeles, slamming into parked cars along the way. Read More

MARVIN GAYE III WIFE FILES FOR RESTRAINING ORDER After Dom. Violence Arrest

More marital issues for Marvin Gaye III, son of Motown icon Marvin Gaye … his wife is seeking court-ordered protection after he got arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at her. Read More

40, SHORT, SWAY, F.A.B.CRASH WHITE HOUSE WITH WARRIORS …And Kick It With Kamala!!!

The Golden State Warriors returned to The White House to celebrate their 2021-2022 NBA Season championship — but it wasn’t just members of the team who went — Oakland hip hop legends joined in too!!! Read More

TORY LANEZ JOSE BAEZ CONFIDENT IN APPEAL… But Wishes Tory Called Him Sooner

Tory Lanez might not be staring down a 22-year prison sentence if he’d hired renowned defense attorney Jose Baez during the trial … at least according to Baez, who’s feeling good about winning an appeal. Read More

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS VISIT WHITE HOUSE TO CELEBRATE TITLE… After Blowing Off Trump In ’17, ’18

The Golden State Warriors made their triumphant return to President Biden‘s White House Tuesday — after twice spurning President Trump — where they celebrated winning the NBA title last summer. Read More

CARDI B FAILS TO COMPLETE COMMUNITY SERVICE… Judge Grants Extension

Cardi B was back in front of the judge in her strip club beatdown case after failing to start the community service portion of her plea deal … and now she’s got a new deadline. Read More

ANTONIO BROWN SNAPCHAT ACCOUNT SUSPENDED Over Explicit Pic With Mother Of Children

A Snap spokesperson tells TMZ Sports … Antonio Brown‘s account has been suspended and the incident is under investigation. Read More

GUN-TOTING TODDLER POINTS BARREL AT HIS NECK ON VIDEO …Dad Arrested For Neglect

A toddler waved around a loaded handgun at an Indiana apartment complex — even pointing the barrel at himself at one point and pulling the trigger … and his dad is now under arrest. Read More

Arkansas Man Jailed Over Finger Gun Gesture Dies In Custody From Malnutrition, Family Files Lawsuit

The family of Larry Price Jr. is seeking justice after he passed away at a west Arkansas county jail while awaiting trial. Read More

Michigan Mother Reportedly Suffering From Mental Health Issues Found Frozen To Death With Two Of Her Children In Park

A Michigan mother reportedly suffering from mental health issues was found frozen along with her two sons in a park in Pontiac on Sunday afternoon, after her surviving daughter sought help from a stranger. Read More

Michael B. Jordan Rumored To Be Dating 26-Year-Old British Bikini Model Amber Jepson

Exes Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey may still have one thing in common — and that’s that they’re both not wasting any time in moving forward in their romantic lives. Read More

12-Year-Old Girl Is Latest Child To Die From Dangerous TikTok Trend After Partaking In Viral ‘Choking Challenge’

A 12-year-old Argentinian girl died this week after parking in the deadly and viral “choking challenge,” a trend made popular on the social media video sharing app TikTok. Read More

Florida Mother and Son Arrested After Allegedly Running Brothel Out of Their Home

A mother and son are facing charges for allegedly running a brothel out of their South Florida home. Read More

Cardi B Relfects on Rough Patch in Her and Offset’s Marriage, Explains Why They Stayed Together

On the premiere episode of REVOLT’s The Jason Lee Show, Cardi B opened up about how her and Offset got through a rough patch in their marriage. Read More

Anika Noni Rose And Jason Dirden Confirm They Got Married 3 Months Ago

Princess and The Frog actress Anika Noni Rose and actor Jason Dirden revealed they tied the knot three months ago. Read More

Darius McCrary Files New Restraining Order Against Ex-Girlfriend, Fears She Will Eventually Kill Him

“Family Matters” star Darius McCrary is fearful that he will end up dead if the courts do not intervene against his crazed ex-girlfriend. Read More

NeNe Leakes’ Son Brentt Shows Off 100-Pound Weight Loss After Stroke [Photos]

NeNe Leakes’ son, Brentt Leakes, dropped 100 pounds after having a stroke in early October. Read More

Barack Obama Says Wife Michelle Obama Makes “Every Day Brighter” in Sweet Birthday Post

Former President Barack Obama used social media to praise his wife, Former First Lady Michelle Obama Read More

Tracee Ellis Ross Opens Up About Being Childless, Single & Going Through Perimenopause at 50: I can feel my body’s ability to make a child draining out of me

Tracee Ellis Ross is getting candid about the current stage of her life. Read More

MC Lyte Granted Ownership Of Music Catalog Amid Divorce Settlement

MC Lyte , 52, is single again! Read More

Janet Jackson Sued By Business Managers For “Unpaid Services”, Singer Owes Over $230K

Janet Jackson will have to appear in a courtroom soon. Read More

T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Reportedly In Talks Of Marriage To Prove They Are Serious About Relationship

”Good Morning America” co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach could possibly walk down the aisle soon. Read More

Woman Sues Concert Venue After She Blows Up Multiple Homes While Intoxicated

A Canadian woman has filed a lawsuit against a concert venue after she reportedly drove drunk and crashed into a home, causing an explosion. Read More

