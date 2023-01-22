MC Lyte Wants It To Be Known Her Divorce Was Not A Battle

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

CLOSE

Just a few days ago it was reported that after 3 years of marriage the 52 year old, Grammy Award winning rapper, MC Lyte, had been in divorce court due to “irreconcilable differences” and surprisingly to fans she got to keep her music catalog.

According to court records:

“MC Lyte keeps her clothing, jewelry, watches, and personal effects in her possession, custody, or control, and earnings and accumulations before the date of marriage, during the marriage, and post-separation, her Subaru, financial accounts in her name, all furniture, furnishings, and other personal property in her possession, custody, or control. She also gets to keep her term life insurance policy.”

Today MC Lyte that has been rockin the party that rocks your body, since 1988 took to her personal Instagram to let it be known that folks took that news the wrong way and has got it twisted.

In a black and white that read ‘My Divorce Was Not A Battle-MC Lyte’, the legendary rapper started of by captioning it to say:

My divorce was not a battle. My ex-husband, John Wyche, has never attempted to take any assets from me at any time before, during or after our marriage.

MC Lyte continued on to say that although she did make comments publicly about the delay in John Wyche signing the divorce papers, that was John wanted to save their marriage and not take property.

MC Lyte, had met, entrepreneur, John Wyche, on a dating site, in which John Wyche said he didn’t know of her celebrity status until he was advised to Google her. MC Lyte then married John Wyche on August of 2017 in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Take a look at MC Lyte’s post below.