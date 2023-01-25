Shemar Moore and Girlfriend Welcome a Baby Girl [Photo]

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Shemar Moore shared an epic gender reveal that the 52 year old actors girlfriend Jesiree Dizon was pregnant with his first child, that according to the pink smoke from the airplanes would be a baby girl.

Today congratulations are in order as the sneak peek into the oven was correct as Shemar Moore shared exclusively with People Magazine that, Shemar and his partner, Jesiree Dizon, are happy to announce the birth of their baby girl. The family is very happy and healthy.

Shemar Moore before the passing of his mother, Marilyn Wilson Moore, wanted to buy her a 9,000-square-foot Los Angeles home, his mother response when she seen the home was that she was proud of him but it was his house. In his mothers memory he has kept the house, however according to Shemar “My house is beautiful, but it’s empty without her,”. So the birth of his baby girl will help fill the 7-bedroom, 9-bathroom home.

Shemar Moore took to Instagram to show off his baby girl, that they named Frankie Moore, January 24 at 3:38pm, 7.1 Pounds, 20 inches and baby girl has all 10 fingers and 10 toes.

Although this Shemar Moore’s first child, it is his girlfriend model Jesiree Dizon’s third.

Take a look at Miss Frankie Moore in Shemar Moore’s post below.