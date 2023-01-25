Brian McKnight and His Wife Leilani Welcome A Baby Boy [PHOTO]

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

The beginning of 2023, all we heard about is death in the entertainment world, now it seems like January of 2023 is closing out with birth announcements. Shemar Moore welcomed his first child, a baby girl.

CONGRATULATIONS ARE IN ORDER!!

53 year old R&B singer/songwriter/musician Brian McKnight shared via his Instagram that he and his wife Leilani McKnight prayers were answered as they welcomed a baby boy named son, Brian Kainoa Makoa McKnight.

The Grammy Award singer, Brian McKnight, is the father of now 7 children, of which he shares 3 with his wife Leilani, Brian Jr., Niko, Brianna McKnight, Julia, Jack, and Kekaoa Matteo.

Take a look at Brian McKnight heart, circle of life post below.