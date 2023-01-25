HomeEntertainment News

Brian McKnight and His Wife Leilani Welcome A Baby Boy [PHOTO]

Souls To The Polls Drive-In Rally For Rev. Raphael Warnock With Common

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The beginning of 2023, all we heard about is death in the entertainment world, now it seems like January of 2023 is closing out with birth announcements.  Shemar Moore welcomed his first child, a baby girl.

CONGRATULATIONS ARE IN ORDER!!

53 year old R&B singer/songwriter/musician Brian McKnight shared via his Instagram that he and his wife Leilani McKnight prayers were answered as they welcomed a baby boy named son, Brian Kainoa Makoa McKnight.

The Grammy Award singer, Brian McKnight, is the father of now 7 children, of which he shares 3 with his wife Leilani, Brian Jr., Niko, Brianna McKnight, Julia, Jack, and Kekaoa Matteo.

Take a look at Brian McKnight heart, circle of life post below.

