Ben Crump Won’t Let Gov. DeSantis ‘Exterminate Black History’

Some of us may remember back in the 70’s as Black History month being just a day that was not n official holiday but a day that teachers elected to teach students about historical facts in African American life in America.

Black History Month was first proposed by Black educators and the Black United Students at Kent State University in February 1969. The first celebration of Black History Month took place at Kent State a year later, from January 2 to February 28, 1970. President Gerald Ford officially recognized Black History Month in 1976, calling upon the public to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.”

Fast forwarding to 2023, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on January 23rd defended his state’s rejection of an advanced placement course on black history, calling the instruction progressive “indoctrination” posing as impartial academic pursuit.

We take two steps forward, and they take two steps back, and Attorney Ben Crump isn’t having any of that.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump held a press conference on January 26th threatening to file a lawsuit on behalf of three Florida high school students against Republican Governor Ron DeSantis over the state’s rejection of an Advanced Placement course on African American studies.

“The question really is this, brothers and sisters. Are we going to let Gov. DeSantis, or anybody, exterminate Black history from the classrooms in Florida?”

Take a listen to the videos below