Matt Barnes Granted Restraining Order After He Spitting Incident

Sporting events are getting to be like going to a bar now days. First Shannon Sharpe got into a shouting match at a Lakers game, LeBron James had to be held back after a heckler came for him then last weekend former NBA journeyman Matt Barnes spit on his fiancée’s ex-husband at the 49ers-Cowboys playoff on Sunday right before kickoff.

The incident that was caught on video showed Matt Barnes and David Patterson Jr. in each others face when Matt Barnes spit on him before they were separated. Looking at the video one might think that Matt Barnes was the aggressor but Matt Barnes says that wasn’t the case and he went to get a restraining order.

Now it is being report that in Los Angeles Matt Barnes got a judge to sign off on a temporary restraining order against David Patterson Jr.on Wednesday.

Matt Barnes temporary restraining order is good until February 16, 2023 when the parties will appear in court in regards to the matter. Until then David Patterson Jr. is required to have no contact with Barnes … and must stay at least 100 yards away from the ex-Golden State Warriors forward. Patterson Jr. has also been ordered to have no firearms.

According to the TRO David Patterson has jealousy issues and has threatened him in the past.