3 Memphis EMT Fired For Their Response To Tyre Nichols

5 Black Memphis police officer were fired and charged with the murder of Tyre Nichols after an alleged traffic stop. The video was made public on Friday evening and as the public became outraged with what they were viewing more are being investigated and losing their jobs.

Earlier Monday it was reported that another Memphis officer Preston Hemphill, who is white, was relieved of duty during an ongoing investigation.

Now it’s being reported that two EMT’s and a lieutenant with the Memphis Fire Department, have been fired for violating policy and protocol in their response to Tyre Nichols on January 7th, 2023.

According to the Fire Department the three EMT’s failed to make an adequate assessment of the patient when they arrived on the scene.

The EMT’s were initially called out for a pepper spray call at 8:32 pm. They arrived at 8:36, and were directed by police to Ross and Castlegate arriving there at 8:41 they found Tyre Nichols handcuffed on the ground and leaning against a police vehicle. The lieutenant remained inside the truck, while the two EMTs responded based on the information they’d been given about a pepper spray incident. They requested an ambulance for Tyre Nichols at 8:46 in which the ambulance arrived 9 minutes later and Nichols was taken to the hospital at 9:08 and died 3 days later.

The five fired officers charged in connection with Tyre Nichols’ killing, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin and Desmond Mills Jr., are expected to be arraigned February 17th.

