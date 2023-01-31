Flavor Flav Talks About His Crack Addiction That Cost Him Millions

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

When asked about ‘Public Enemy’ the first thing that comes to mind is the raw, realness of their music that subject matter transformed a culture. The second thing is the members, Public Enemy number one, Chuck D, then there was the clock rockin Flavor Flav.

Besides being know as the worlds greatest hype man, Flavor Flav is known as a reality television forefather with his ‘The Flavor of Love‘ and he was also known in the tabloids for spreading his flavor of love seed having 8 children.

What we knew is that Flavor Flav was a wild boi with a wild look, for entertainment purposes but what we didn’t know is that Flav struggled with a crack addiction that cost him millions of dollars.

Recently the 63 year old Flavor Flav opened up on DJ Akademiks‘ ‘Off The Record’ Spotify podcast about his personal battle with self destruction, with a six year crack addiction that not only almost cost him his life as well as $2,400 a day and the craziest part about it, Flav says he was able to keep it from his Public Enemy brothers including Chuck D.

Flav also gave his view of todays rappers lyrical content along with the prediction that crack will be around as long as there are humans.

Take a look at the video below.