Louder & Prouder Kyla Pratt Live On Sam Sylk Show w/ Bijou Star

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

CLOSE

Kyla Pratt is an actress and singer who has gained fame for portraying Breanna Latrice Barnes in UPN’s ‘One on One’ and Maya Dolittle in the Dr Dolittle film series, as well as for lending her voice to Penny Proud in Disney Channel’s animated show, ‘The Proud Family’. A California native, Pratt is one of the few child actors who have successfully established themselves in the acting field even after crossing their teens.

Kyla Pratt now is saying it LOUDER, she is 36 years old and PROUDER.

Today “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.” star Kyla Pratt sat down with The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star to talk about the premiere of season two of the series “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.”

Take a listen to Ms. Kyla Pratt had to say as well as the season two trailer for “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” below.