Tyre Nichols Was NOT In A Relationship With Memphis Cops Ex

In January Tyre was brutally beaten the later died in a hospital at the hands of 5 Ex-Memphis Police ‘Scorpion Squad’ officers. After view the video the biggest question was why would 5 black officers beat another black man that did not seem to be resisting and the traffic stop looked aggressive from jump.

Word on the street was that Tyre Nichols was having a relationship with one of the officers ex-wife, and allegedly according to a rumor on social media the officer sent a picture of a beaten Tyre Nichols to his Ex. That would make sense as to why everyone seemed so angry over a little traffic stop.

However that is not the case.

We all seen the rumored posts, so did the family of Tyre Nichols and his stepfather is shutting the rumors down.

Tyre’s stepfather, Rodney Wells, denied the scandalous accusation Tuesday during a prayer vigil outside the Nichols’ home, saying … “My son was not messing around with one of the officer’s wives. That’s just a rumor.”

Take a look at the video below