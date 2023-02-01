Tyre Nichols’ Life Was Celebrated Today As He Was Laid To Rest [VIDEO]

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

CLOSE

5 ex-Memphis police officers cut the life short of 29 year old Tyre Nichols who was known for his infectious smile and hugs. His life was taken in an ugly, heinous fashion, but today Tyre Nichols life was celebrated in love during his memorial service.

Family, friends and celebrities, that included Vice President of The United States Kamala Harris came together at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis not to reflect on the Tyre’s horrific death but rather to celebrate the person that he was in life prior to January 7, 2023.

The families of others that were taken away to soon at the hands of people that are supposed to protect and serve us was also in attendance, Breonna Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, Philonise Floyd, the younger brother of George Floyd, Eric Garner’s mother Gwen Carr and Tiffany Rachal, the mother of Jalen Randle a 29 year old killed by a Houston police officer last year lent her lyrical praises by singing “Lord I will lift my eyes to the hills.”

The weather tried to stop the service but only delayed it as Tyre Nichols’ black casket, draped in a white bouquet of flowers, as a centerpiece, was praised by the Rev. J. Lawrence Turner as “a good person, a beautiful soul, a son, a father, a brother, a friend, a human being, gone too soon.” before he was eulogized by Reverend Al Sharpton.

We will be keeping the family, friends and community of Tyre Nichols uplifted in our prayers.

See video below