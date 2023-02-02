Lizzo Has Been Immortalized In Wax by Madame Tussauds

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

34 year old Detroit native Lizzo is woman of many things, she is a singer, rapper, and flutist. An unapologetic fighter against body shaming. Celebrated historically by playing a flute that no man has ever played while being guard because of it’s importance. Lizzo since stepping on the professional entertainment scene has been award with Grammy Awards with an ‘S’, for the greatness she has produced on wax.

Now Lizzo has immortalized in wax with the world renowned Madame Tussauds.

Congratulations are in order as Lizzo as the multiplatinum-selling artist personally unveiled her wax figure in Las Vegas on Tuesday, revealing her wax self donning a gown inspired by her 62nd Annual Grammy Awards look, a white floor length Versace gown, a white faux fur shawl, and strappy Stuart Weitzman heels.

Take a look at the video below.