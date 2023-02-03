The Bijou Star Files: Missing Detroit Rappers Found Dead

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, February 3, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Missing Detroit Rappers Found Dead In Basement; 15-Year-Old Boy Confirmed To Be Driving One Of Victim’s Cars Days Prior

The search for three Detroit rappers who mysteriously vanished last month has come to a tragic end after the bodies of all three men were found in a basement. Read More

INSTAGRAM MODEL MARY MAGDALENE MY 38J BREAST IMPLANT BURST!!!

An Instagram model known for her out-of-this-world appearance says she’s going back to a natural look … because one of her massive implants popped!!! Read More

TICKETMASTER Beyoncé Tour Ticket Sales… SENATE SAYS THEY’RE ‘WATCHING’

Ticketmaster is firmly under the U.S. Senate’s microscope as the ticket giant prepares to sell tickets to the upcoming Beyoncé tour … and it’s all because of the Taylor Swift disaster. Read More

PRINCE HARRY, MEGHAN MARKLE WATCH ELLEN & PORTIA RENEW VOWS At Star-Studded Bday Party

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still fitting in with their Montecito neighbors just fine … hitting a celeb-packed birthday party that included Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi renewing their vows. Read More

‘FLASHDANCE’,’FAME’ IRENE CARA DIED FROM HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE, HIGH CHOLESTEROL

Irene Cara, the singer most known for her ’80s hits in “Flashdance” and “Fame”, died as a result of hypertension and high cholesterol … Read More

LATTO’S MANAGER Panty Sale Fail No Biggie …MAYBE WE’LL DROP SOME ON TOUR!!!

Latto‘s skivvy side hustle got derailed by eBay, but all hope is not lost … her manager Cortez Bryant is considering — perhaps jokingly — a very unique merch idea. Read More

Bye, Baby! Couple Ditch Infant At Airport Check-In Desk

After rolling up the the airport without a ticket for their child, an unidentified couple wound up leaving the infant at the check-in desk. Read More

A Mother Is Still Fighting For Justice After The Drowning Of 4-Year-Old Son

In July of 2022, Dori Scott experienced the unthinkable after she signed up her 4-year-old son, Israel Scott, for swimming lessons that ultimately lead to his death. Read More

Netflix’s New ‘Password Sharing’ Guidelines Have Social Media PRESSED

It’s not uncommon to hear of people utilizing their friend or family member’s Netflix account. Read More

Missing 21-Year-Old Black Girl In Grave Danger After She Called Her Mom From Tijuana Saying She Was Going To Die

A 21-year-old Black woman who has gone missing may be in grave danger after she told her mother other the phone that she was in Tijuana and she going to die, Read More

Issa Wife! Rita Ora Flaunts Wedding Ring Estimated To Cost Half $1M From Taika Waititi (VIDEO)

Singer Rita Ora is giving the world a look at her stunning emerald and gold wedding ring following her marriage to filmmaker Taika Waititi. Read More

4 Additional Suspects Charged In Connection With 2021 Assassination Of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse

Three Haitian Americans and one Colombian national have been charged in connection to the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse. Read More

Florida Mom Sues Sons’ School For BANNING Her From Volunteering Due To OnlyFans Account

Victoria Triece says that her sons’ Orlando-area school didn’t allow her to volunteer due to her being an OnlyFans creator. Read More

Georgia Nurses Defend Their Diplomas After Being Accused Of Purchasing Bogus Nursing Degrees And Fake Transcripts

Nearly two dozen nurses in Georgia are maintaining their innocence after being accused of buying bogus nursing degrees and fake college transcripts. Read More

James Harden Reacts to Being Left Off All-Star Game Roster

The reserves for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game were announced on Thursday. Read More

Grammy’s Will Honor 50 Years Of Hip-Hop With Mega Performance By GloRilla, Nelly, Future, Missy Elliott & More

This year’s Grammy Awards is paying homage to hip-hop for a star-studded celebration of the music genre’s 50th anniversary. Read More

Federal Judge Approves the Continuation of Lawsuit Against Kyle Rittenhouse

On Wednesday, the father of a man shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse during a protest in 2020 was granted the right to sue Rittenhouse, police officers, and other defendants. Read More

New Bill Will Allow Massachusetts Prison Inmates to be Released One Year Earlier if They Agree to Donate Organs

Prison inmates in Massachusetts could be eligible for an entire year off their sentence if they agree to donate their organs. Read More

Senator Urging That TikTok Be Removed From Apple and Google App Stores

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill have targeted Apple and Google for their support of TikTok. Read More

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Face Backlash For Kids’ Astroworld Birthday Party [Photo + Video]

Travis Scott might be slowly returning from his self-imposed exile to headline festivals again this year, but fans don’t seem apt to let him forget about the disaster at his own Astroworld Festival which prompted him to go on hiatus in the first place. Read More

Dwayne Johnson Says His Mom Is ‘OK’ After Late-Night Car Accident, Will ‘Continue to Get Evaluated’

Dwayne Johnson is updating fans on his mother’s condition after she was involved in a scary car accident earlier this week. Read More

Lizzo Granted Trademark for ‘100% THAT Bitch’ in Reversal After Application Was Rejected

Lizzo’s DNA test came back she’s “100% that bitch.” Read More

New Jersey Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour Fatally Shot Outside Home in Possible Targeted Attack [Video]

Eunice K. Dwumfour, a mother and first-term councilwoman was shot and killed in New Jersey on Wednesday night. Read More

Missy Elliott Celebrated And Explained Why Her Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Nomination Is Huge For Women In Hip-Hop

Missy Elliott has made Rock and Roll Hall of Fame history with her nomination.Read More

Eddie Murphy Hilariously Jokes That Martin Lawrence “Will Be Paying” If Their Children Get Married: And It Better Be Wonderful

Famed actor Eddie Murphy says it’s Martin Lawrence’s turn to pay up. Read More

Lauren London Says “Why Would These Two People Really Like Each Other” While Explaining Initial Hesitation About On-Screen Relationship w/ ‘You People’ Co-star Jonah Hill

Actors often question how roles will translate to viewers prior to accepting gigs. Read More

