Arrest Warrant Issued For Bengals Joe Mixon But There’s a Twist

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

An arrest warrant was issued for Bengals running back Joe Mixon on Thursday after he allegedly pointed a gun at a woman, and said, “You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you, the police can’t get me.” in Cincinnati last month, Joe Mixon was charged with aggravated menacing.

However that was Thursday and today is Friday.

Now it’s being reported that Cincinnati prosecutor’s office has made a formal request to drop the misdemeanor aggravated menacing charge against Bengals running back Joe Mixon. Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Curt Kissinger said that the case will be dismissed only after he is sure that the alleged victim has been notified.

The reason for the dismissal is unknown.

