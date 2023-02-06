Ohio Train Derails, Forces 19 Different Rode Closures

CLOSE

Several East Palestine, Ohio roads are closed today following a train derailment on Friday morning. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine fears one of the train’s cars may explode.

Emergency evacuation orders were sent out for up to a mile around the explosion site in East Palestine. The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s social media account posted the following statement:

Governor DeWine’s team also released a message following an urgent evacuation notice sent out for the affected area.

Dewine said “Those who have the means to leave are advised to immediately evacuate. Those who need help evacuating the area should call 33-426-441. According to the Columbiana Country Sheriff, those with children in their homes who decline to evacuate may be subject to arrest.”

If you know someone who lives in the area please share this information with them!