Legends Light Up The Grammy Stage For 50 Years of Hip Hop

The 65th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles made sure to capture everyone’s attention by kicking of the night by lighting up the stage with rap legends as they celebrated ’50 Years of Hip Hop’.

The performance was just as legendary as the performers that made it happen, representing the east coast, west coast and dirty south, LL Cool J, Missy Elliott, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Questlove, Rahiem, Rakim, The Roots, Run-DMC, Salt-N-Pepa and DJ Spinderella, Scarface, Swizz Beatz, Too $hort, Grandmaster Flash, Grandmaster Mele Mel with Scorpio, Ethiopian King, Ice-T, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, The Lox, Method Man, Big Boi, Busta Rhymes with Spliff Star, De La Soul, DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff.

Over 13 minutes of PURE D FIRE!!

Ironically enough ten years after “Rapper’s Delight” hit the airwaves, the Grammys finally decided to honor Hip Hop at the 31st Grammy Awards in 1989. D.J. Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince’s “Parents Just Don’t Understand” becomes the first hip-hop recording to win a Grammy (best rap performance). But no rap act was invited to perform on the show.

Did you miss it? Or do you just want to relive the moment again? Take a look at the video below.